Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'

A freelance journalist was charged with obstructing police after he and a Global News videographer were arrested while reporting at a fatal collision in Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Hamilton police arrested the two journalists around 7 p.m. at Evans Rd. and Highway 5 where a 10-year-old girl died after being struck by a car.

Hamilton police are still investigating the incident. The girl’s identity has not yet been released.

Freelancer David Ritchie is facing a charge for obstructing police. He later tweeted that he has “great relationships” with first responders and this was an “isolated incident.”

A video posted on Twitter shows Global News’s Jeremy Cohn being arrested. He was later released.

Police did not respond to requests for comment about the arrests of the two journalists.

In a statement, Global News said the agency was “very concerned by the circumstances” of the arrests.

“While we are satisfied he was quickly released without charge, the incident merits further investigation and we will be following up directly with Hamilton Police Service,” Global spokesperson Rishma Govani said in an email.