Toronto's Rouge Park closer to acquiring national park status

Rouge Park is getting bigger — and inching closer to acquiring national park status.



Transport Canada has just completed the process of transferring over 20 square kilometres of land to Parks Canada, the government entity that’s in charge of overseeing the creation of the country’s first national urban park.



The acquisition means that Parks Canada now owns more than half of the total 79.1 square kilometres of land that’ll make up the Rouge. The remainder of the land – a portion stretching all the way to Lake Ontario in Scarborough – will be transferred through existing agreements with local municipalities as well as the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. When that happens, it will become a national park.



Once completed, Rouge National Urban Park will be one of the world’s largest green estates in an urban setting – 19 times larger than Vancouver’s Stanley Park, and 22 times bigger than New York’s Central Park.



“Absolutely thrilled about the new developments,” said Jim Robb, general manager of Friends of the Rouge Watershed, a community group that advocates for the protection of the ecosystem around Rouge River and Lake Ontario.



“Now all we have to do is get them to keep their promise of meet or exceed existing Greenbelt plans and policies within the updated National Park Plan.”



Robb is referring to Bill C-18, which was first introduced in the House of Commons last year and is now in the Senate. It contains amendments seeking to better protect Rouge’s ecosystem and heritage and make its ecological integrity a priority.



He would like the government to explore the addition of some surrounding empty lands so that the entire park would reach 100 square kilometres.



“With the increasing population, southern Ontario has the least amount of national parks in all of Canada,” he said.