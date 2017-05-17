Toronto Islands closed to general public due to high water levels

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says high water levels in Lake Ontario have forced it to limit services and force closures on one of its most popular summer visitor destinations.

It says water levels have prompted mass closures at the Toronto Islands, home to many summer events as well as city residents.

It says it has set up 20,000 sandbags along the shoreline to cope with flooding and installed five industrial pumps to reduce surface pooling.

It says Island Park is closed, regular ferry service is suspended and all permits for island events have been cancelled until June 30.

The city says ferry service to the main island dock is only available for residents and their guests as well as municipal staff.