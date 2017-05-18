Canada warns it may cancel US jet buy over Bombardier probe

TORONTO — Canada's government is warning it could cancel a planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing Co. because of U.S. Department of Commerce anti-dumping investigations against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland issued the threat in a statement Thursday. She says the government is "reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing."

Boeing argued at a hearing in Washington on Thursday that duties should be imposed on Bombardier's new larger CSeries passenger aircraft, insisting it receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.