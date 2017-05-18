Driving instructor charged with sexual assault of student
BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 46-year-old driving instructor from Brampton, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a student.
Peel Regional Police say they've been investigating two alleged incidents that took place in April and May.
They say the incidents allegedly involved the same teen victim, who was taking driving lessons from the accused at the time.
The driving instructor is now charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
