Home Capital adding commercial law expert to board, veteran director to leave

TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) has announced that its board has appointed a new director with extensive experience at two prominent Canadian law firms and as an adviser to the federal government.

The Toronto-based mortgage company has been rebuilding its board and senior management ranks in recent weeks following a series of developments that has shaken confidence in the company.

It says James Lisson will replace John Marsh, who has been a Home Capital director since 1986.

The chair of Home Capital's board, Brenda Eprile, says Lisson brings "deep expertise" in areas that are vital to the company.

Lisson spent 25 years at the law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt where he was a partner and vice-chair of its financial services group followed by nine years as a partner with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, primarily based in London, England.