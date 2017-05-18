Online campaign to raise funds for indigenous writers tops $45,000

TORONTO — A campaign to raise money for a prize recognizing emerging indigenous writers has blown well past its $10,000 goal.

As of Thursday morning, the Emerging Indigenous Voices award had raised over $45,000 from nearly 700 backers on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

Robin Parker began the project Monday after a contentious article in Write magazine advocated for more cultural appropriation in Canadian literature and suggested there be an appropriation prize.

Condemnations followed, as did the resignation of Write editor Hal Niedzviecki.

But his idea was championed by former National Post editor Ken Whyte, who tweeted he would "donate $500 to the founding of the appropriation prize if someone else wants to organize."

Parker's proposed award is described as a way to "help support and nurture the work of indigenous youth."

"The award is crowdfunded because every person, big or small, wealthy or modest in means, can make a difference. We are all the richer when there is space for all of our voices to join the conversation," says Parker's online pitch.