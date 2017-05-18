Peel police officer seriously hurt in car crash, SIU investigating

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash that left a Peel regional police officer in hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says the crash took place on Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont., while police were responding to a domestic incident call.

The SIU did not release many details, but said a police cruiser was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

An officer and a female driver of one of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but the woman was later released.