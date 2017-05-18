Peel police officer seriously hurt in car crash, SIU investigating
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash that left a Peel regional police officer in hospital with serious injuries.
The Special Investigations Unit says the crash took place on Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont., while police were responding to a domestic incident call.
The SIU did not release many details, but said a police cruiser was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.
An officer and a female driver of one of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but the woman was later released.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit