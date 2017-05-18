Police say Oshawa, Ont., man, 31, abducted at gunpoint during home invasion

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 31-year-old man has been abducted during a home invasion in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say the man was taken at gunpoint during a violent home invasion on Wednesday afternoon.

They say a woman reported that three armed men entered her home and stole numerous items from the basement apartment.

Investigators have identified the missing man as Francis O'Connor of Oshawa.