News / Toronto

Police say Oshawa, Ont., man, 31, abducted at gunpoint during home invasion

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 31-year-old man has been abducted during a home invasion in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say the man was taken at gunpoint during a violent home invasion on Wednesday afternoon.

They say a woman reported that three armed men entered her home and stole numerous items from the basement apartment.

Investigators have identified the missing man as Francis O'Connor of Oshawa.

They describe the suspects as white men in their 20s with thin builds, who were armed.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...