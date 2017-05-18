Stock markets appear headed for more losses as Trump turmoil continues

TORONTO — North American stock markets are expected to fall again today as the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump's presidency continues to unravel.

After suffering a major drop Wednesday, index futures for the three main U.S. markets are down moderately ahead of regular trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto fell 269.65 points to 15,273.68 on Wednesday, its biggest one-day decline of the year.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 372.82 points to 20,606.93, the Nasdaq composite index fell 158.63 points to 6,011.24 and the S&P 500 index lost 43.64 points to 2,357.03.

Overseas trading in Asia and Europe show the declines have continued today and futures contracts for the main U.S. indexes are pointing lower.