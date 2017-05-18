Stock markets appear headed for more losses as Trump turmoil continues
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — North American stock markets are expected to fall again today as the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump's presidency continues to unravel.
After suffering a major drop Wednesday, index futures for the three main U.S. markets are down moderately ahead of regular trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto fell 269.65 points to 15,273.68 on Wednesday, its biggest one-day decline of the year.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 372.82 points to 20,606.93, the Nasdaq composite index fell 158.63 points to 6,011.24 and the S&P 500 index lost 43.64 points to 2,357.03.
Overseas trading in Asia and Europe show the declines have continued today and futures contracts for the main U.S. indexes are pointing lower.
Ahead of regular trading, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down moderately and Canada's loonie was at 73.24 cents US, slightly weaker than Wednesday's average price of 73.45 cents US.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit