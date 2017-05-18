Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontario and Quebec

TORONTO — More than 120,000 homes and businesses in Ontario and Quebec were without power late Thursday after thunderstorms and powerful winds swept through both provinces.

Hydro-Quebec was reporting more than 66,000 outages, with about half of them in the Laurentians north of Montreal.

Repair crews were also working on some 8,000 outages each in Western Quebec and in the Montreal area.

The stormy weather that caused the outages was moving east late Thursday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Quebec, including the Quebec City region.

In Ontario, Hydro One's outage map was showing well over 62,000 outages, primarily in cottage country north of Toronto on a line from Parry Sound to the Quebec border.