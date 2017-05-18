Woman allegedly assaulted on Toronto to Ajax, Ont., GO bus: police

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they're trying to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a GO Transit bus.

They say a 19-year-old woman was on a GO bus that left Yorkdale station for Durham Region on Monday evening.

They say a man sat beside the woman and began a conversation, which allegedly became sexual in nature.

Investigators allege that the woman was sexually assaulted somewhere between Yorkdale station and Ajax, Ont.