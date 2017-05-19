Ontario man's social media encounter leads to extortion attempt, police say

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police are investigating after a man who shared explicit images of himself with a woman reported the she threatened to circulate his images if he didn't pay her.

The 32-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man told police he was approached on Facebook on May 17 by an attractive woman who claimed she was a nursing student in Toronto.

Durham regional police say the man told investigators he started a conversation with her on Facebook and it eventually went to a video call in which they both exposed themselves to each other.

They say the woman later emailed the man to say she'd recorded the event and allegedly demanded $25,000 or she'd circulate the video to his friends, family and co-workers.