Ontario man's social media encounter leads to extortion attempt, police say
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police are investigating after a man who shared explicit images of himself with a woman reported the she threatened to circulate his images if he didn't pay her.
The 32-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man told police he was approached on Facebook on May 17 by an attractive woman who claimed she was a nursing student in Toronto.
Durham regional police say the man told investigators he started a conversation with her on Facebook and it eventually went to a video call in which they both exposed themselves to each other.
They say the woman later emailed the man to say she'd recorded the event and allegedly demanded $25,000 or she'd circulate the video to his friends, family and co-workers.
They say the man refused to pay and contacted police.
