No injuries reported after glass falls from downtown Toronto building

Police block off the street after glass fell from the RBC Royal Bank building on Queen's Quay in Toronto on Saturday, May 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mary Gazze

TORONTO — Police say glass has fallen from a downtown Toronto building, though no injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show an entire window panel missing from a Royal Bank building.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says it was windy in the area, and the road has been closed in case of any more falling glass.

Earlier in the week, another road was blocked off due to falling glass several kilometres away in the city's Yorkville neighbourhood.

A spate of exploding glass in Toronto in 2011 led the province to amend its building code for balconies for new constructions to use stronger glass.

