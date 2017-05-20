News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $37 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $37 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the grand prize for the next draw on May 26 will balloon to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillians prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...