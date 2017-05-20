No winning ticket for Friday night's $37 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $37 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on May 26 will balloon to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillians prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit