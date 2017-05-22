News / Toronto

Honest Ed’s sign to be removed Tuesday

The iconic Toronto store closed this winter and is set to be demolished, but its brightly-lit sign will live on in a new location at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The sign gracing Honest Ed's store at the corner of Bloor and Bathurst Sts. will be removed Tuesday.

Toronto’s famous Honest Ed’s store closed its doors this winter, but one of the storefront’s gigantic signs is being kept as the building is demolished.

“I’m delighted to announce that we have found a way to move the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed’s sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor streets to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood,” said David Mirvish in a press release.

A photo illustration shows the proposed location for Honest Ed's sign over the Victoria St. entrance to the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The removal of the sign by crane will take place on May 23 at 11 a.m.

The sign, which was installed in six parts, will be dismantled and taken to a warehouse for refurbishing before being installed on a new steel frame on Victoria St.

“It is fitting that a sign from the original store that made it possible for my father to become involved in theatre will now grace the venue that is named for him,” Mirvish said.

