Honest Ed’s sign to be removed Tuesday

Toronto’s famous Honest Ed’s store closed its doors this winter, but one of the storefront’s gigantic signs is being kept as the building is demolished.

“I’m delighted to announce that we have found a way to move the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed’s sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor streets to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood,” said David Mirvish in a press release.

The removal of the sign by crane will take place on May 23 at 11 a.m.

The sign, which was installed in six parts, will be dismantled and taken to a warehouse for refurbishing before being installed on a new steel frame on Victoria St.