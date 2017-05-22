Honest Ed’s sign to be removed Tuesday
The iconic Toronto store closed this winter and is set to be demolished, but its brightly-lit sign will live on in a new location at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto’s famous Honest Ed’s store closed its doors this winter, but one of the storefront’s gigantic signs is being kept as the building is demolished.
“I’m delighted to announce that we have found a way to move the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed’s sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor streets to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood,” said David Mirvish in a press release.
The removal of the sign by crane will take place on May 23 at 11 a.m.
The sign, which was installed in six parts, will be dismantled and taken to a warehouse for refurbishing before being installed on a new steel frame on Victoria St.
“It is fitting that a sign from the original store that made it possible for my father to become involved in theatre will now grace the venue that is named for him,” Mirvish said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit