Making Peace exhibit honours iconic peacemakers like Mandela, Gandhi

You may have recently noticed a special 514 streetcar wrapped up in a Nelson Mandela banner.

It’s part of an international art exhibition paying tribute to peacemakers across the world, and it has just made its North American debut in Toronto.

Making Peace started 10 years ago with the goal of teaching people, especially youth, the key elements for the creation of a sustainable environment of peace. With hundreds of photographs depicting iconic peacemakers and the process of peace building, the exhibition has travelled to a dozen cities across the world.

Curator Ashley Woods said the Canadian tour not only coincides with the country’s 150th anniversary but also marks 60 years since Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize — becoming the first and so far only Canadian to get the honour.

Part of the goal is to influence the teaching of history in schools to focus less on violent figures, such as Hitler and Stalin, and instead emphasize the role of peaceful personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

“These are the true heroes who should give kids a real inspiration for a nonviolent future,” said Woods.

The exhibition is organized under five colours representing five key elements that, according to the International Peace Bureau, must be combined in order to achieve durable peace. They include disarmament and nonviolence, conflict prevention, economic and social justice, human rights and democracy as well as environmental protection.

“People think one day everything will just be peaceful. That’s just unrealistic,” said Woods. “We have to continue maintaining a strong presence of these elements in our communities.”

Details: