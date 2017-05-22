Two charged with first-degree murder of Brampton woman

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Beata Paciorek, a 35-year-old woman from Brampton.

Just before midnight Sunday, Peel Regional Police positively identified a body found earlier that night as Paciorek’s.

“Peel Homicide officers executed a search warrant on a U-Haul vehicle in the Sault. Ste. Marie area where the body of the victim was discovered deceased within the rear compartment,” police said in a press release.

Peel police said they began investigating after Paciorek went missing last week while driving a U-Haul rental truck headed to the Sudbury area.

Investigators believe an altercation took place on the side of the highway, during which fatal injuries were inflicted on the victim, said Lori Murphy, media spokesperson for Peel Police.

On Saturday, police arrested Mike Madill, 28, and Amy Macdonald, 37, in the Sault Ste. Marie area and charged them with first degree-murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.