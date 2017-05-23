BlackBerry boost helps push Toronto stock index moderately higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index made moderate gains in morning trading today with help from banks, utilities and BlackBerry.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.19 points to 15,499.65 after 90 minutes of trading.

One of the biggest individual gainers was BlackBerry, up almost nine per cent and at its highest level in about four years.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 34.48 points to 20,929.31, the S&P 500 index added 3.04 points to 2,397.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.43 points to 6,132.19.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.20 cents US, up from Friday's average price of 73.83 cents US.

The July crude contract was up five cents at US$51.18 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.