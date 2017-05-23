Man, 42, faces 14 more charges in ongoing child sex abuse investigation
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police have laid new charges against a 42-year-old man as part of an ongoing child sex abuse investigation.
Police say Najeeb Saad is facing 14 new counts — including child luring and sexual assault — after another person came forward with allegations.
They say a 15-year-old boy reported that last year, he met a man on the Internet who sent him sexually explicit material.
It's alleged the two met several times at a hotel in November of last year and engaged in sexual activity.
Police say the pair met up again at a hotel in February and the man allegedly sexually assaulted the boy.
Saad had previously been charged in connection with sexual assaults on a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old boy.
He is due in court on June 7.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto