Man charged after Uber driver allegedly kidnapped woman: Toronto police
Toronto police say an Uber driver is facing charges after a woman was allegedly kidnapped.
They say an 18-year-old woman ordered an Uber ride on Sunday afternoon and was picked up as arranged by a man.
Investigators allege he engaged her in inappropriate conversation, made unwanted advances, refused to let her out of the car, and tried to forcibly take her to a location other than her destination.
They say the woman managed to escape and call police.
A 24-year-old Belleville, Ont., man is charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping, and assault.
