Two people dead after shooting in east end Toronto
TORONTO — Two people are dead following a shooting in east-end Toronto on Monday night.
Police found one victim — a man in his 20s — suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a call about shots being fired at Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street.
The victim was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later said a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The gender and age of that person has not yet been released.
Police have not released any suspect information and say the homicide unit has been called in.
