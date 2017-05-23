Two people dead after shooting in east end Toronto

TORONTO — Two people are dead following a shooting in east-end Toronto on Monday night.

Police found one victim — a man in his 20s — suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a call about shots being fired at Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street.

The victim was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gender and age of that person has not yet been released.