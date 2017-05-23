Man reportedly abducted during Oshawa, Ont., home invasion found safe: police
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a man reportedly abducted at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Oshawa, Ont., has been located "safe and sound."
Investigators released no other details.
Last week, Durham regional police said a woman reported that three armed men entered her home and stole numerous items from the basement apartment.
They said the 31-year-old man was taken by armed men during the incident last Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the investigation continues.
