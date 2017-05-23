How to find your friend in Trinity-Bellwoods Park using an interactive map

You’ll never have to spend 20 minutes trying to find your friend in Trinity-Bellwoods Park again.

New York-based cartographer (and former Toronto Star employee) William Davis loves Toronto, and so he knows this is one of the city’s great summer frustrations. It’s because of the geographically complicated, but very popular park, that he and Tom Weatherburn made an interactive map for Torontonians to share their location.

All users need to do is drag and drop a “here” pin on a map of the park. It can be accessed for free at the MapTO website, a personal project with Weatherburn that features quirky and interesting maps on a variety of city subjects.

The Trinity-Bellwoods map is overlaid with easy-to-read icons, including a dog at the dog bowl, a baseball at the baseball diamond, and beer mugs where people like to hang out.

Davis was inspired by a popular 2011 map by James McDonough, in which Trinity-Bellwoods was displayed in a Battleship-style grid so you can find your friend in, for instance, C6.

But Davis explains that his and Weatherburn’s map has some advantages.