New Canadian Global Music Orchestra a symphony of diversity

The Royal Conservatory of Music wants the world’s diversity to be reflected on the performing stage.

Its latest initiative, the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra, is an attempt to do just that as the country celebrates the sesquicentennial. Made up of a dozen members with different cultural backgrounds, the project is a celebration of Toronto’s – and Canada’s – diversified musical and composition talent.

“We’re trying to build an orchestra that sounds like Toronto, that sounds like Canada,” said project’s executive director Mervon Mehta, explaining the fabric of the group members, whose origins stretch from Iran and Burkina Faso to Lima and Winnipeg.

“We have incredible musicians from around the world living here but the musical ensembles still seem to be fairly segregated. People play what they play, their traditions are their traditions but there’s not a lot of cross cultural things happening.”

The project selected its members from a pool of more than 100 applicants from 47 countries, a testament to the public interest in a cultural mashup of talents. They’re currently in residence at the conservatory as they gear up for the inaugural performance on June 2 at Koerner Hall, before going on a national tour.

Mehta said the challenge of putting these talents together and having them work on the same pieces while using different instruments is what will make it a distinctive experience for the audience.

“It’s like putting cultures in one big pot and stirring up the stew,” he said of the many musical pieces the orchestra has been putting together. “We don’t see homogeneity of cultures when we step into the subway or walk through the Eaton Centre. We see a multitude of cultures, and we’re trying to show how that looks like in a music scene.”

Meet the members:

Padideh Ahrarnejad: A graduate of Tehran Art Music School, she has on several occasions scooped the award of best tar player at the Fadjr Music Festival in Iran.

Sasha Boychouk: Born in Ukraine and a member of the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, he has developed into a jazz and pop player and works in original Broadway productions.

Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk: Born in Winnipeg and a graduate of the Lausanne Conservatory, she plays fiddle to explore Métis and Indigenous traditions of Canada.

Luis Deniz: A graduate of the National School of Arts in Havana, the saxophonist moved to Toronto in 2014 and mixes performing duties with teaching at Humber College.

Anwar Khurshid: The director of the Sitar School of Toronto since 1999, the Juno Award nominee originally from Pakistan has played sitar for films like Life of Pi and Kama Sutra.

Lasso Salif Sanou: The son of a griot family from Burkina Faso and one of the country’s most talented flutists, he has brought a traditional African music style to the Canadian scene.

Paco Luviano: A faculty member at Centennial College, he began his bass playing and jazz recording career at a young age with his father, the legendary Macario Luviano in Mexico.

Aline Morales: Born and raised in Brazil, the dynamic singer, percussionist and bandleader uses her talents to promote traditional maracatu rhythms of northeastern Brazil.

Demetrios Petsalakis: Originally from Athens, the UofT and York graduate plays a variety of string instruments that include guitar, oud, lyra and baghlama.

Matias Recharte: Currently pursuing a PhD in music education at UofT, the Latin drum set player from Peru started with a simple set of cans and buckets he made when he was 11.

Dorjee Tsering: A Tibetan exile born in India, he uses traditional instruments to showcase the beauty of Tibetan culture and to portray the ongoing suffering of his people.