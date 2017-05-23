Toronto Uber driver charged in alleged kidnapping of passenger

A 24-year-old Uber driver is facing three charges after allegedly kidnapping his female passenger in Davisville on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to a call of abduction at 4:02 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Ave. E and Dunfield Ave., near the intersection of Yonge and Eglinton.

An 18-year-old woman told police her Uber driver engaged her in inappropriate conversation and made unwanted advances.

The suspect allegedly refused to let the victim out of the car and attempted to take her to a private location, police say.

The driver is identified as Sukhbaj Singh of Belleville.

Toronto police charged Singh with forcible confinement, kidnapping and assault on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on July 4.

Uber spokesperson Kayla Whaling said the incident was unacceptable and not tolerated by Uber.