Ajax, Ont., man, 30, charged in alleged sex assault on GO bus
TORONTO — Police say a man wanted after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a GO Transit bus has turned himself in.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was on a GO bus that left Yorkdale station in Toronto for Durham Region on the evening of May 15.
They say a man sat beside the woman and began a conversation, which allegedly became sexual in nature.
Investigators allege that the woman was sexually assaulted somewhere between Yorkdale station and Ajax, Ont.
Toronto police say a 30-year-old Ajax man surrendered on Tuesday and is charged with sexual assault.
