This police officer is calling out bike lane blockers on Twitter

Toronto cyclists have a new champion in Kyle Ashley.

The 29-year-old parking-enforcement officer is sick and tired of what cyclists have to put up with and has taken to Twitter to hold drivers accountable.

The 51 Division officer has posted photos admonishing the likes of Purolator, Bell and even ice-cream trucks for obstructing bike lanes. On Tuesday morning, he posted a selfie with a woman he ticketed for blocking the Shuter bike lane with her car. As a fellow cyclist, she agreed to pose for the pic and told Ashley she learned her lesson.

He only joined the social-media site last week, part of a conscious effort to use tweets to improve cycling conditions.

“We need a greater culture of accountability,” Ashley told Metro.

He’s already getting recognition from Toronto cyclists. @AlexDRMather tweeted that Ashley “seems on the ball.” @Robynmiyuki tweeted, “You’re my favourite new Twitter account.”

As an avid cyclist who bikes around 50 kilometres per day, seven days a week, he knows the risks of riding in the city.

“Dooring is the biggest concern,” he said, noting that cyclists are more vulnerable than drivers. After all, “They don’t have airbags.” He also expressed his frustration with Uber and taxi drivers for pulling over without looking.

There’s no one solution to the problem of cyclist safety. Ashley thinks council should look at more ticketing tools for police officers and he’d like to see companies take more responsibility and not see tickets as the cost of doing business.

That’s why, on a personal level, he has taken to Twitter to share frustrating infractions with the public — not so much for shaming, he said, as education.