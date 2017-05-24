Boy, 5, dies after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale
The boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Lake Shore Blvd. W., and Jameson Ave.
A five-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Wednesday evening.
Toronto police arrived near Lake Shore Blvd. W and Jameson Ave. around 6:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Paramedics took the boy to the Hospital for Sick Children, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Lake Shore Blvd. W between Parkside Dr. and Jameson Ave. will be closed both ways until about 9 p.m.
There is currently no information about how the incident occurred. Police continue to investigate.
