Home Capital draws $250 million more from emergency line of credit

TORONTO — Home Capital Group says it has drawn down a further $250 million this week from its emergency line of credit to repay deposit notes due Wednesday.

That leaves the Toronto-based mortgage company (TSX:HCG) with $350 million left from a $2 billion line of credit provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan late last month.

The pension plan provided the loan after Home Capital's customers began to drain their high-interest savings accounts.

The flood of deposit withdrawals followed allegations filed against Home Capital in April.