Home Capital draws $250 million more from emergency line of credit
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Home Capital Group says it has drawn down a further $250 million this week from its emergency line of credit to repay deposit notes due Wednesday.
That leaves the Toronto-based mortgage company (TSX:HCG) with $350 million left from a $2 billion line of credit provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan late last month.
The pension plan provided the loan after Home Capital's customers began to drain their high-interest savings accounts.
The flood of deposit withdrawals followed allegations filed against Home Capital in April.
Home Capital has denied accusations that it misled investors in statements and comments issued by senior executives, including two former CEOs and a third man who was the lender's chief financial officer at the time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Extremely frustrating’ to see crowds where sea lion grabbed girl, says expert
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Thieves break into house while Calgary woman and her kids hide upstairs
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto