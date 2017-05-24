Judge urged to accept RCMP class action deal; says women can begin healing
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A Federal Court judge is being urged to accept settlement of a class-action harassment suit against the RCMP.
A lawyer for one of plaintiffs says settlement will allow healing to begin.
The suit was filed by all current and former female employees of the RCMP.
The RCMP is not opposing the proposed deal.
The federal government has already set aside $100 million to pay claims.
The exact number of claimants has yet to be seen, but lawyers expect it to number in the thousands.
Most Popular
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
'It's really easy:' Unpacked Halifax becomes first zero waste store in Maritimes
-
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto