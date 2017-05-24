Lake Ontario's record-high water levels may continue to rise

Lake Ontario’s record-setting water levels are poised to continue. The lake, which set a one-day high-water mark on May 18, could see a new record in just a few days.

“This weekend it could go higher,” said Gail Faveri, the Canadian secretary for the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board, the joint Canada-U.S. commission that regulates water levels. “Water levels are high and will continue to be high,” she said, adding that there is an internal discussion about whether the lake levels will hold or increase over the next few days.

There are few signs of relief from record-high waters that have flooded Toronto Island and cancelled concerts. Faveri told Metro that the commission cannot release any additional water out of Lake Ontario to lower the level.

“The most we can release is 10,200 cubic metres per second,” she explained, which they are already doing. Any more would make the waterways unsafe for freighters to navigate, she added.

Opening up the dams could also damage Montreal, as the water would flow up the St. Lawrence and soak a city that just two weeks ago declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Despite those risks, Faveri said, U.S. representatives are getting antsy. “The state of New York was most perturbed that we did not release additional water” from Lake Ontario, she told Metro.

The commission has forecast 118 weather scenarios based on historic data. Faveri said most scenarios show high water continuing for quite some time, and it may take until December for the level to return to normal.

Water levels typically peak from May to July. Lake Ontario is on pace to set a new monthly record in May, breaking the previous mark set in June 1952.

Heavy rain is forecast for Thursday.

Silver lining:

Sure, high water means Toronto Island is closed to the public until at least June 30, but it’s not all bad news. Here are some silver linings: