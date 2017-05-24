One hurt in Toronto apartment fire
TORONTO — One person has been taken to hospital after a fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building.
Police say flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the bedroom of an apartment.
It's not clear what caused the blaze.
Police say one person is being treated for burns on their hand and for smoke inhalation.
The building was partially evacuated but residents have been allowed to return home.
(680News)
