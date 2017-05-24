SIU looking into circumstances of death of woman, 24, in Cobourg, Ont.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in a Cobourg, Ont., home.
The SIU says police received a call Wednesday morning about a dangerous situation and three officers went to the home.
The police watchdog agency says a little over an hour after police received the call, a non-police issued firearm was discharged and a 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
