SIU looking into circumstances of death of woman, 24, in Cobourg, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in a Cobourg, Ont., home.

The SIU says police received a call Wednesday morning about a dangerous situation and three officers went to the home.

The police watchdog agency says a little over an hour after police received the call, a non-police issued firearm was discharged and a 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.