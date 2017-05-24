SIU probing death of man, 26, in Cambridge, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in Cambridge, Ont.
The police watchdog agency says paramedics were called to a home on Monday evening and contacted police after determining they needed assistance.
The SIU says that while Waterloo regional police officers were assisting the paramedics, the man lost vital signs.
It says the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
Increased security, police presence planned for Salt-n-Pepa show in Halifax
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto