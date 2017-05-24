News / Toronto

SIU probing death of man, 26, in Cambridge, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in Cambridge, Ont.

The police watchdog agency says paramedics were called to a home on Monday evening and contacted police after determining they needed assistance.

The SIU says that while Waterloo regional police officers were assisting the paramedics, the man lost vital signs.

It says the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

 

