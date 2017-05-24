Toronto boy dies after falling off bike and into path of car
TORONTO — A five-year-old boy who was riding his bike has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
Police say the boy was on a bike path west of the downtown area (Lakeshore and Jameson Ave.) at about 6:15 p.m. when he fell onto the roadway and was hit by an oncoming car.
Const. Clint Stibbe says several people rushed to his aide but the child died soon after arriving at Sick Kids hospital.
Investigators say the boy was with an adult — reportedly his grandfather — who was also rushed to hospital but there was no word on the extent of his injuries.
The car involved in the crash remained at the scene and police have not indicated if any charges are being considered.
Stibbe said the boy is Toronto's 24th road fatality of 2017 and the third child to die in a road-related incident this year. (CP24)
