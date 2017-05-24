Toronto police arrest man after alleged string of robberies
Toronto police say a 48-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly robbing five businesses in less than 24 hours using a variety of weapons.
Police allege the man had at one point escaped from a halfway house.
They say the spree began on Friday when the man allegedly walked into a bank and demanded money.
They allege he struck every few hours from then on, robbing banks and convenience stores and using weapons ranging from a screw driver to an ice pick to a knife.
The man was arrested after he allegedly tried to hold up a bank branch that did not offer teller service that day and fled the scene in a taxi.
The man is facing five counts of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.
