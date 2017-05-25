Heavy rains cause road closures, power outages in Toronto

Thursday’s commute may be a tough slog, that is, unless you have an ark.

Flooding has caused several road closures including the intersection of Waverley Rd. and Kew Beach Ave. near Kew Gardens, the Bayview Extension south of River St. and Lake Shore Blvd. is closed from New Brunswick Dr. to Ontario St, Toronto Police tweeted.

There is a power outage Yonge St. and Eglinton Ave. caused by a blown transformer, Toronto Police confirmed in a tweet.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto regarding a heavy amount of expected rainfall.

Overnight, the city got around 10 mm of rain, and Environment Canada expects as much as 20 to 30 mm more before it lets up.

The rain may reduce visibility, and cause small pools or even flooding on low portions of roads.

Not all commuters will be inconvenienced by the onslaught of rain though.

Despite the weather, it’s still business as usual for the TTC.

Spokesperson Stuart Green said there are no delays or closures yet.

“I know that we have systems in place to deal with any kind of excess water that gathers,” he said.

GO Transit, too, is relatively unaffected by the weather.

“So far there are minor to no delays on our routes,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Kim Johnson.

“While the rain is steadying, GO Transit officials will continue to monitor the water levels to ensure it does not rise further and compromise the rail bed.”

The situation on the Toronto Islands isn’t so sunny, however.

“We’re sinking,” said Michael Page, a Ward Island resident for the last 35 years.

“It’s raining like crazy and there’s so sign of it really letting up.”

The crawlspace beneath his home has about 36 centimetres of water in it, said Page, adding he’s lucky there’s nothing of value in it. Many of his neighbours in a similar situation have heating units and heat pumps in their crawlspace, which are now badly damaged, he said.

Worse still, Page said, is the mould that will likely flourish because of the flooding.