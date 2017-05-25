Massive overnight fire on Toronto's waterfront finally under control

Toronto firefighters are now in control of a massive blaze that broke out in a recycling facility in the Port Lands early Thursday.

Smoke billowed into the sky throughout the night above the fire at a Green For Life recycling facility on Cherry St., which spread to a neighbouring building filled with used mattresses.

Speaking at the scene overnight, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the initial six-alarm fire “escalated through the alarm levels very quickly” as the building was “fully engulfed.”

By 8:50 a.m., Pegg confirmed that the blaze had been downgraded to a two-alarm status.

“There’s extensive damage in the structure, the roof has collapsed,” said Larry Coco, chief of fire investigations.

“Considering the amount of fuel load in the structure — there's recyclables consisting of plastic, and cardboard — there's an extensive fuel load coupled with the load of the adjacent building with all the mattresses.”

According to Pegg, some equipment was being pulled from the scene as firefighters brought the blaze under control, but said their work would likely continue there throughout the day after what he’d earlier called “a long night for our crews.”

Fire investigators say the origin of the fire is “where the recyclables were handled.”

“Not the garbage side, but the recycling side,” said Coco.

According to Pegg, everyone inside the facility was able to get out of the building safely. “Two employees from GFL were assessed by Toronto Paramedic Services and released, and I’m not aware of any injuries to our crew,” he said.

The location of the fire, on the shore of Lake Ontario, allowed firefighters to douse the flames with lake water drawn by the William Lyon Mackenzie fire boat. Pegg said they were able to pump tens of thousands of litres per minute through the boat, which became “a key source of protection for the mattress storage facility.”

The “very stubborn” fire was fuelled by the mix of materials in the GFL facility, Pegg said, and members of the hazardous materials unit were at the scene. He said Ministry of Environment officials were also there amid concerns about runoff into the lake.

On its website, GFL Environmental describes the building as a solid waste transfer station and recycling facility.

The William Lyon Mackenzie fire boat is “moving a lot of water” for fire crews, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Pegg said there was heavy smoke visible when the first crews arrived just before 1 a.m. Part of the roof collapsed later on, and firefighters stayed outside the structure to fight the flames at a distance. With the building partially open to the elements, increased winds meant the fire was “swirling a bit.”

One of their big concerns became a nearby used mattress facility, to which the fire spread before it was contained.

“A quantity of mattresses like that would burn and release such a high heat … that it would accelerate the fire very quickly.” This made the mattress facility one of the most important fronts of the battle, he explained.

The miserable, rainy weather proved to be both ally and enemy: although it made for a tough work environment for firefighters, it also helped to minimize the risk of flying embers in the air.

“Hard on us, but good on the conditions, so we’ll take that,” Pegg said.

At its peak, the fire’s status was raised to six-alarm, with 68 fire trucks on site, and people in the area reported hearing explosions.

The amount of smoke was also a concern. Pegg said there were reports from as far away as Etobicoke from residents who could “smell an odour.”

Mayor John Tory, who came down to the pier to thank the firefighters for their hard work, said the smoke was likely not dangerous. “There is no good smoke, but this is just smoke people smell, widespread across the city, and doesn’t — as best anyone knows — pose any danger,” he said.