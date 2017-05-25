More money needed to support shelter services for refugees

Toronto has been forced to pump more dollars into shelter services to accommodate an exceptionally high number of homeless refugees.

City council approved a proposal Wednesday to allocate an additional $4.5 million to the shelter and housing office in order to extend services for homeless and destitute refugees until the end of 2017. Part of the new funding will also seek an agreement for COSTI Immigrant Services, a local group helping newcomers, to help manage shelter programs for refugees run out of various hotels.

The cash follows a recent spike in refugees, who are increasingly relying on city shelter services for survival. Between January 2016 and May 2016, the number of refugee claimants using shelter services jumped from 459 to 1,179 on an average night, according to the city.

That’s almost a quarter of the total shelter population, said Patricia Anderson, manager at the city’s shelter support and housing administration.

Anderson said the shelter intake systems do not collect information on refugees’ countries of origin, but informal surveys indicate recent arrivals are generally from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Hungary, Djibouti and Egypt.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Syrians are seeking shelter services in great numbers because of sponsorship breakdown or any ‘month 13’ aftermath,” she said.

“There have been a number of instances in the past where the city has provided services to large and growing numbers of refugee claimants,” she added, citing the example of late 2000s when thousands of mostly Hungarian Roma people sought refugee status in Canada. “One of the differences with the current situation is that occupancy is much tighter than in the past.”

Homeless advocates have long decried the overcrowding of shelters. According to the city’s daily shelter census, capacity currently stands at 95 per cent.