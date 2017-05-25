Why Cottonwood Flats is Jake Tobin Garrett's favourite wild space in the city

Metro is celebrating the natural spaces that make Toronto special. Share your favourite Toronto wild space on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #MyWildTO



Jake Tobin Garrett, policy and planning manager for the non-profit Park People



Location: Cottonwood Flats, north of Pottery Road off the Lower Don Trail



Why it’s his favourite wild space: “It’s a lesser known space where you feel far away from the city when you’re there even though it’s all around you,” he said of the restored natural area that features a songbird meadow protected by wooden fences. Signs there note “This Area is for the Birds,” a playful touch Tobin Garrett enjoys.



“It’s great to visit in the spring, summer, and early fall when all the wildflowers are blooming and the place feels truly alive.”

