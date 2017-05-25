News / Toronto

Why Cottonwood Flats is Jake Tobin Garrett's favourite wild space in the city

Share your own spaces with the hashtag #MyWildTO

Jake Tobin Garrett in his favourite wild space in Toronto, Cottonwood Flats in the Don Valley.

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Metro is celebrating the natural spaces that make Toronto special. Share your favourite Toronto wild space on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #MyWildTO
 
Jake Tobin Garrett, policy and planning manager for the non-profit Park People
 
Location: Cottonwood Flats, north of Pottery Road off the Lower Don Trail
 
Why it’s his favourite wild space: “It’s a lesser known space where you feel far away from the city when you’re there even though it’s all around you,” he said of the restored natural area that features a songbird meadow protected by wooden fences. Signs there note “This Area is for the Birds,” a playful touch Tobin Garrett enjoys.
 
“It’s great to visit in the spring, summer, and early fall when all the wildflowers are blooming and the place feels truly alive.”

