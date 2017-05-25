New Kensington Market bike lanes approved by council

Commuters can look forward to an easier, faster ride through Kensington Market this summer with the addition of new bike lanes.

Running from Queen Street to College Street using Denison Avenue and Bellevue Avenue, the lanes are part of the 10-year cycling network plan designed to create a grid by connecting major routes with residential streets, explained Coun. Joe Cressy.

“This is to connect the lanes on College down to Richmond and Simcoe, but it’s part of a broader vision to ultimately connect from the waterfront all the way up to Bloor Street,” he said.

The lanes will be “contraflow,” meaning they make it legal for cyclists to go both directions on a one-way street.

“Right now we have hundreds of cyclists every day riding illegally. This is legalizing a behaviour that’s already going on and making it safer in the process,” he said.

Cressy said the ward has one of the highest populations of bike commuters in the city, and better infrastructure will get even more people on two wheels.

“If we want to encourage more people to bike rather than drive, then we need to build the infrastructure to make it safer,” he said.