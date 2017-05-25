Police identify victim of fatal Leslieville shooting

The city’s Homicide Unit has released the identity of the male victim of a fatal shooting in Leslieville Monday night where a woman was also found dead.

At around 11:45 p.m., police from 55 Division received a call for a shooting near Cavell Ave. and Pape Ave.

When they arrived at the scene, Abdiqani Abshir, 24, of Toronto, was found with gun shot wounds in his torso.

He was rushed to a nearby trauma centre without vital signs and later succumbed to his injuries.

Before Abshir died, he told investigators that there was a woman with injuries in a home near 96 Cavell Ave.

“When investigators got to the scene, they located a second person without vital signs,” said Toronto police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

The woman was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

According to police, the investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and her identity has not yet been released.

“We believe that the incidents are linked,” said Hopkinson, adding that the man may have been shot in the home.

According to Hopkinson, there is still no information on a possible suspect.