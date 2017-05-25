RBC boosts second-quarter net income by nine per cent to $2.81 billion
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has boosted its second-quarter net income by nine per cent to $2.81 billion.
That compares with $2.57 billion during the second quarter of 2016.
The profit amounted to $1.85 per share, compared with $1.66 per share during the same period last year.
The Toronto-based bank had $10.31 billion of revenue for the period ended April 30, up from $9.53 billion a year ago.
