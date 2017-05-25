Video: Toronto police release footage of ‘seemingly unprovoked’ fatal shooting

Toronto police have released video that shows two men firing guns at a car in the fatal shooting of a Hamilton man last month.

While investigators have not found anything in Leonard Pinnock’s background to suggest a motive for his killing, homicide squad Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer says the deadly attack appeared to have been “choreographed.”

“This is seemingly unprovoked,” Schertzer told a news conference Thursday.

Pinnock, 31, was sitting in his car in the Dufferin St. and Bowie Ave. area on the evening of April 22 when he was shot several times.

Security video released by police shows two gunmen run up to Pinnock’s parked car and immediately open fire.

Pinnock, who was dressed all in red, was sitting in the front driver’s seat after “simply giving a friend a ride to the area as a favour,” Schertzer said.

The windows of the car were not tinted, Schertzer said.

Schertzer said she hopes the video will prompt someone in the killers’ circle to come forward.

“I’m hoping for names,” she said. “I’m hoping to cultivate people to come forward.”

Police asked residents in the area of Caledonia Rd. to the west, Dufferin St. to the east, Eglinton Ave. to the south and Castlefield Ave. to the north to check their backyards for items like discarded keys or cell phones.