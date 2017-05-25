Toronto police release video of Hamilton man's slaying in effort to ID suspects

Toronto police have released surveillance video that captured a Hamilton man's slaying as they appeal for help identifying two homicide suspects.

Det. Sgt. Joyce Schertzer told a news conference that Leonard Pinnock was sitting in his car waiting for a friend on the night of April 21 when two suspects fired multiple shots into the car.

Pinnock, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene and Schertzer says there's nothing in his background to suggest a motive for the shooting.

The video shows Pinnock's car in parking garage as two suspects in hooded jackets walk into the camera's view.

In a span of about 17 seconds they approach the car from the front and back and fire several shots each into the driver's window before running away.

Schertzer says the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.