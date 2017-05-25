Verdict expected in inquest into firefighter training deaths in Ontario

TORONTO — A verdict is expected today in a coroner's inquest looking into the deaths of two Ontario men during firefighter training exercises.

Adam Brunt, a firefighting student, and Gary Kendall, a veteran volunteer firefighter, died five years apart during ice rescue courses involving the same training company.

Their deaths brought scrutiny to the industry surrounding private training courses for firefighters, which is currently unregulated. The classes are not mandatory.

The inquest, which began just over two weeks ago, heard firefighters looking to learn about ice rescue practices may have no other choice than to turn to private instruction, since the Ontario Fire College suspended its own program three years ago.

Jurors heard the college, a provincial body that offers training to members of municipal fire departments, has yet to replace the program with an updated version.