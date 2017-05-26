4 charged after several kilos of drugs seized from Mississauga, Ont., homes

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they've seized several kilograms of drugs and charged four people following searches of two homes in Mississauga, Ont.

They say officers seized 5.6 kilograms of cocaine, 13 kilograms of marijuana, along with MDMA, hashish, and more than 6,100 oxycodone pills on Thursday.

Investigators say a .25 calibre handgun, ammunition and a large quantity of Canadian cash were also seized.

Three Mississauga men — ranging in age from 34 to 59 — each face a dozen drug- and weapon-related counts.