Haircut liberation: Pushing for salons to be safe spaces

Wesley Welch has always appreciated a short, more masculine haircut. Trouble is, he couldn’t get one whenever he wanted.

“Whenever I went to a barbershop they’d turn me away, like, ‘shouldn’t you be in a salon for long hair?’” said the Bolton resident, remembering his early days before he started transitioning. “It felt like a rejection. It makes you feel like you don’t fit in, and you don’t have respect as a trans individual in this gendered society.”

It’s a problem all too common in the gender non-conforming community, but one that Welch and other trans people don’t have to put up with anymore, thanks to the services of Fuss Hair Studio in Leslieville. The salon is one of the few places that offers hairstyle services on a gender-neutral basis.

“It was utterly liberating to get a haircut that reflected how I felt inside,” said Welch, who has to make the monthly trip from Bolton simply to get a haircut in a friendly environment.

Ongoing stories of exclusion and rejection such as that of Welch are what inspired Fuss salon co-owner Kristin Rankin to take the safe space in the hair industry a step further. Her new campaign, The Dress Code Project, is about enlisting other hair salons to embrace the spirit of diversity and acceptance for everyone regardless of their gender status.

In partnership with community groups that support transgender youth, the campaign offers inclusion training to people in the hair industry. As many as 30 salons have already signed up – some of them from as far as Baltimore and North Carolina, and each one of them gets a safe space sticker.

Rankin said the important thing is to know how to address a client as a person first, not necessarily as a man or woman.