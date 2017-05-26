GO Transit and TTC officers will skip uniforms for Pride parade

GO Transit safety officers and Toronto Transit Commission special constables and fare inspectors will not be wearing uniforms to this year’s Pride parade so they won’t be mistaken for Toronto police officers.

At GO, the decision was made in consultation with Pride’s organizing committee “out of an abundance of caution,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Friday.

At the TTC, special constables and fare inspectors made the decision themselves to march out of uniform, according to spokesperson Brad Ross. He said it was an “informal decision” that was made about two months ago.

“There was no direction from TTC management but the TTC supports their decision,” Ross said.

The decisions come after Toronto police were barred from marching in uniform at this year’s Pride parade.

“Uniformed officers may be mistaken for police officers and we didn’t want to cause any confusion,” Aikins said.

Participation by Toronto police in this year’s parade has proved controversial as Toronto councillor John Campbell asked council to withhold Pride’s $260,000 grant unless Toronto police are permitted to march in uniform.

Aikins said Metrolinx expects “lots of staff to participate” in the parade, and that it will revisit the decision regarding uniforms next year.